Dustin Poirier again calls for return fight with rival Nate Diaz after UFC 296 card: ‘Nathaniel?’

Yet to book a return to the Octagon following his stunning high-kick KO loss back in July, former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has again stoked the flames on a potential fight with promotional alum, Nate Diaz, calling for the Stockton veteran after the action at UFC 296 last night.

Poirier, the current number three ranked lightweight contender, has been sidelined since he took main event honors at UFC 291 earlier this summer in Salt Lake City, dropping a hellacious second round high-kick knockout loss to Justin Gaethje in the pair’s symbolic BMF championship fight.

As for Diaz, the former lightweight title challenger departed the Dana White-led promotion back in November of last year, after completing his contractual obligations following a stunning fourth round guillotine choke win over former interim gold holder, Tony Ferguson in a short-notice headliner in September of that year.

Making a move to professional boxing back in August of this year in Texas, The Ultimate Fighter victor, Diaz dropped a one-sided unanimous decision loss to professional puncher, Jake Paul, finding himself on the canvas late in the bout to boot.

And yet to make a solid decision on his immediate fighting future amid continued links to a move back to the Octagon, as well as a continued run in professional boxing, Diaz has been heavily linked with a trilogy rubber match bout with former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor before the end of their careers.

Dustin Poirier eyes fight with Nate Diaz next

Another potential return opponent for Diaz if he makes a UFC comeback comes in the form of Lafayette contender, Poirier, who has continually called for a rebooked fight with the former – as recently as last night to boot.

Nathaniel? — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 17, 2023

Targeted to fight at a UFC 230 back in November 2018 at Madison Square Garden, a bout at the lightweight limit between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier was ultimately scrapped and shelved by the promotion, with both sides placing blame on each other for the failed showdown.

Would you like to see Dustin Poirier fight Nate Diaz in the future?