Ilia Topuria gives up on BMF title demands, accepts fight with Max Holloway: ‘It’s clear he is next’

Laying out a list of demands in order to offer former featherweight titleholder, Max Holloway a shot at divisional gold – which included his own pursuit of the symbolic BMF crown, Ilia Topuria has now confirmed he will stand opposite the Hawaiian next.

Topuria, the current undisputed featherweight champion, won divisional spoils at UFC 298 back in February, toppling common-foe, Alexander Volkanovski with a blistering second round KO to end the Australian’s title run.

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez – USA TODAY Sports

As for Holloway, the former undisputed featherweight gold holder featured on the main card of UFC 300 last month, turning in a buzzer-beating fifth round counter hook knockout win over Justin Gaethje to clinch the symbolic BMF championship in a memorable finishing sequence.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

And staking his claim for a shot at Topuria’s featherweight title, Holloway’s calls had fallen on deaf ears in the time after his BMF title win, with the Spaniard claiming any fight with the former should see him put that symbolic up for grabs.

Ilia Topuria accepts fight with Max Holloway is next

Earlier this week, Topuria even went as far as offering the first shot at featherweight spoils to the number three ranked, Brian Ortega, however, appears to have conceded he will be fighting Holloway next – whom he vowed to finish whichever way he wished.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

“Yes, it will be (Max) Holloway,” Ilia Topuria told El Hormiguero of his next opponent. “It has been difficult for [Holloway] to accept the challenge, but it is clear that he is next.”

“So, wherever, whenever, at whatever weight, you choose if you want me to finish you, to knock you out,” Ilia Topuria issued to Max Holloway. “One very important thing: don’t forger the pillow for when you go to sleep.

In the midst of a three-fight winning spree, prior to his lightweight return at UFC 300, Holloway had turned in a stunning walk-off KO win over Chan Sung Jung in the Korean’s retirement fight, which followed a Kansas City headliner against Arnold Allen, defeating the Ipswich native.

Who wins in a featherweight title fight: Ilia Topuria or Max Holloway?