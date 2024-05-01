Ex-UFC fighter Drew McFedries facing felony charges after fracturing man’s skull outside of strip club

Drew McFedries, a former UFC fighter who trained under the promotion’s first-ever welterweight champion Pat Miletich, was arrested after causing serious injury to another individual outside of a strip club.

According to a report from KWQC TV6, McFedries was involved in a physical altercation with another man in the parking lot of the Daisy Dooks gentleman’s club on West 83rd Street in Davenport, Iowa on April 13. During the confrontation, McFedries allegedly punched the unidentified victim in the head, resulting in a broken skull and a fractured jaw.

Davenport police arrived on the scene around 2 a.m. where they found the unconscious person who was then transported to a local medical facility. He was later dispatched to University of Iowa Hospitals because of the seriousness of the injuries which also included a brain bleed.

Investigators obtained security footage with a search warrant and later determined that the events didn’t match initial statements from witnesses. An affidavit states that McFedries shoved the person into the parking lot and used a closed fist to strike the face and head, causing the person to fall unconscious.

Investigators determined the act unjustified and intended to cause serious injury.

Drew McFedries was booked into the Scott County courthouse on Tuesday, April 30 at 9:42 p.m. He was released the same day after posting a $10,000 cash bond. According to the inmate listing, McFedries was charged with willful injury, a class C felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Drew McFedries’ UFC Career left a lot to be desired

Drew McFedries competed under the UFC banner between 2007 and 2009, going 4-5 in the process. Making his promotional debut at UFC 65, ‘The Massacre’ scored a first-round knockout against Alessio Sakara. Over the next year, he would alternate wins and losses before suffering back-to-back defeats against Mike Massenzio and Thales Leites.

After exiting the UFC, he fought in several promotions, including Titan FC, ProElite, and XFO. He hung up his gloves for good in 2015, ending his career with an overall record of 12-7 in mixed martial arts.