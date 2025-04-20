Dricus du Plessis reportedly suffering from an injury, Khamzat Chimaev fight in doubt

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis is reportedly nursing an injury that will mean he doesn’t defend the belt against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 317, which was what the promotion was targeting.

For the longest time now, Dricus du Plessis has enjoyed proving people wrong. There are so many fans and critics out there who believe that he isn’t actually a good fighter, or that at the very least, he isn’t elite. Alas, he’s been able to prove those folks wrong time and time again, and he is currently riding high as the king of the middleweight division. As we look ahead to the future, it feels like the natural next step for him is to take on Khamzat Chimaev – who obliterated Robert Whittaker when he last appeared inside the cage.

Unfortunately, we may have to wait some time for that, with a recent report indicating that Dricus du Plessis has an injury concern that means he won’t be fit and healthy in time to compete at UFC 317.

🚨| UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis has reportedly picked up an injury, meaning his potential showdown with Khamzat Chimaev is now off the table for the #UFC317 event on June 28th. ❌😢



A tough blow for Dricus du Plessis

While this is disappointing, a lot of people are hoping that we’ll still get the chance to see Khamzat Chimaev compete sooner rather than later. After being incredibly active with three wins in a space of just a few months to kickstart his UFC career, he’s been far more inconsistent in the last couple of years.

For Dricus du Plessis, it’s all about seeing what the extent of the injury really is. Hopefully, it’s not something that keeps him on the shelf for too long – but if it is, don’t be surprised to see the UFC put forward the idea of an interim belt.

It’s not something we particularly want to see, but they need to keep the division moving as much as possible.