Eddie Alvarez reveals the key for Justin Gaethje to make it a real fight against Ilia Topuria

Eddie Alvarez has given his thoughts on how Justin Gaethje can possibly beat Ilia Topuria on June 14.



A lightweight title unification bout between “The Highlight” and “El Matador” will serve as the headliner of the White House Card on June 14, dubbed UFC Freedom 250.



While Topuria is undoubtedly the massive favorite in the oddsmakers’ books and has promised to knock out Gaethje in Round 1, the current and two-time interim UFC lightweight champion has also promised to take Topuria into deep waters on the South Lawn and finish him.



Now, Eddie Alvarez, who has shared the octagon with Gaethje, has highlighted some key points the latter needs to keep in mind if he wants to dethrone “El Matador.

Dana White Reveals Official Backup Fighter for Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250. [Image via UFC]

Eddie Alvarez breaks down Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje

During an interview with Mike Bohn, Eddie Alvarez suggested that against Ilia Topuria, Justin Gaethje cannot have a high guard or cannot “hard cover.”

Alvarez believes “The Highlight” needs to trade with Topuria, and whenever the 29-year-old is game to exchange, Gaethje has to take the risk and trade with Topuria to score a knockout.



Additionally, Alvarez suggested that Gaethje must try to piece up Topuria’s lead leg from the opening frame, which will slow down the Georgian-Spaniard and give Gaethje an advantage in every aspect. “The Underground King” said:

“Justin does this hardcover. He cannot do that. He cannot have a hardcover. He has to punch with Ilia. When Ilia goes to exchange, Justin has to go in. He has to take that risk. That’s a risk that both guys are going to have to take in order to win and score a knockout here.”

He added:

“Justin should go back to calf kicks. Ilia is front-foot heavy because he loves to box. If Justin goes back to them, damaging, smashing leg kicks, he can really turn this fight into something else that people won’t realize… He has to smash that leg. He has to continuously smash that lead leg and make sure at some point that becomes a factor where we see Ilia start switching to southpaw and does so much damage on that leg that Ilia can no longer use his jab or his striking effectively.

Check out Eddie Alvarez’s comments below