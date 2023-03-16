Alex Pereira warns Drake ahead of UFC 287: ‘I hope you bet on the right person’

Canadian rapper Drake is well-known for his outrageous bets on UFC fights. Including losing money on Israel Adesanya when he was knocked out by Brazil’s Alex Pereira.

The UFC middleweight world title will be contested once against between ‘Poatan’ Alex Pereira and ‘The Last Stylebender’ Israel Adesnaya. This match is booked for April 8 headlining UFC 287. Last bout, the Canadian rapper reportedly lost $2 million dollars. This time, Pereira said he better bet on the right man. On Twitter, ‘Poatan’ shared:

“Drake I hope this time you bet on the right person 🤑”

@Drake I hope this time you bet on the right person 🤑 pic.twitter.com/8M6EsRW0ko — Alex "Poatan" Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) March 15, 2023

Drake’s UFC bets

The best-selling rapper is no stranger to betting in combat sports. Aside from the Pereira and Adesnya match, he recently placed $500,000 on Jon Jones to defeat Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

Drake also placed a bet on Jake Paul to defeat Tyson Fury, losing him $400,000. He also picked Jorge Masvidal to defeat Colby Covington where he lost $275,000. Plis, he also picked Justin Gaethje to defeat Charles Oliveira losing him a further $400,000. In 2018, he was also in the corner when Conor McGregor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Online the rapper also showed support for Deontay wilder before his loss to Tyson Fury.

Heavyweight boxing star Anthony Joshua joked that the Drake curse is so destructive that he might ban the rapper from the dressing room. In an interview with ESPN, AJ said:

“‘You know about the Drake curse? It’s real though … This is what I’m saying, what’s weird though is I took a picture with Drake. We took it before [Jarrell] Miller got banned. Miller then had a drug test and got popped. The fight got canceled!”

Anthony Joshua’s next bout was his KO loss against Andy Ruiz Jr. Considering the power of the curse, Pereira may not want the bet.