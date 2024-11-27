After Rap Beef Loss to Kendrick Lamar, Drake Gets Needed W in the Octagon

Canadian music artist Drake took a solid L in 2024 in his highly public rap beef with Kendrick Lamar. To help recover from the embarrassment Aubrey Graham has won quite a bit of money in the UFC with the most recent dub being thanks to Jon Jones.

Drake Diss

In 2024, Drake and Kendrick Lamar engaged in a rap beef and exchanged barbs through a series of harsh tracks to expose the other. Drake tried to accuse Lamar of being a domestic abuser, while Kendrick claimed that Drake was a pedophile. Drake released “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle” in April.

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Lamar quickly released “Meet the Grahams” and “Not Like Us” on May 3 and 4 which ended the battle with a solid win for the Pulitzer Prize Winning rapper.

Kendrick Lamar has been one of the most important rappers of the past decade with critically acclaimed albums and platinum-selling hits. Kendrick Lamar has consistently made music that is critical of power structures and questions the value of money. This theme is evident across his major albums and has become a defining characteristic of his artistic output. He addresses systemic racial inequality and the exploitative forces of the music industry and looks to confront issues of racism and social injustice.

Drake Brings Kendrick Lamar to Court

Drake has recently taken legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG) and Spotify in relation to Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us.” While he isn’t directly suing Kendrick Lamar, his legal moves are around the promotion and distribution of Lamar’s song Not Like Us. The rapper claims that UMG used bots and engaged in pay-to-play schemes to boost the song’s streaming numbers and that the companies manipulated streaming platforms and radio stations to promote the song.

Drake submitted another legal action in which Drake’s legal team argues that UMG could be liable for defamation because The song calls Drake a “certified pedophile” and a “predator.”

Drake Wins in The UFC with Jon Jones

After public losses and court trials against his adversaries, the Canadian music artist has some upside in his life; he’s won in the octagon. The website thedrakecurse.com provides an overview of his sports betting history. In the UFC, over his betting career, he has won a profit of $858,640 and is positive $1,993,105 from all of his sports betting combined.

Most recently in the UFC, he bet on Jon Jones defending his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic. With $450,000 down he was able to win a total of $954,000 with $504,000 in profit. In fact, his biggest singular sports win was with Jon Jones. He put down $250,000 on Jon Jones defeating Ciryl Gane via submission, this won him a profit of an impressive $1,450,000.

While the musician has struggled in the charts, he’s having success in the octagon.