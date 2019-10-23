Dominick Reyes Warns Jon Jones Not To Bring ‘Special Sauce’ When They Fight

Spread the word!













Dominick Reyes is eyeing a fight for the title against Jon Jones after his latest win.

Reyes is coming off of a first-round knockout over Chris Weidman in his first UFC main event at UFC Boston on Friday. The win made him a perfect 12-0 in MMA competition, and 6-0 inside the Octagon. He believes he deserves the title shot and when he takes on Jon Jones, he has a simple message for him. Bring the belt, not any special sauce.

“Jon has a bad habit of letting his habits get the best of him,” Reyes said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show (via MMA Mania). I don’t want any part of that, I just want the belt. Let’s party, do it in the Octagon. Just bring the belt, don’t bring anything else,” he said.

“Don’t bring any of your special stuff, your special sauce, as they would say. Just bring your belt, that’s all I want. Let’s run it bro, see who falls. If you want to talk all that, let’s run it if you want the smoke, let’s run it.”

Of course, the “special sauce” is in reference to the drug failures Jones has had in the past. He has been suspended, stripped of his title, and had events moved due to the failed drug tests. So, Reyes makes it clear he doesn’t want any part of that when they fight.

If he does fight the light heavyweight champion next, Reyes is certain he will win the fight as he says he has been training for Jones for years.

“I’ve been training my whole life to fight Jon. In the beginning, I started training to fight Jon. I am getting better, and better and better and I am ready to step in there with this man,” he said. “He is just a man, a regular man. He wasn’t even athletic enough to play on his high school football team. Like, come on.”

Whether or not he will get the shot at Jones is to be seen as the winners of Johnny Walker vs. Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz vs. Ronaldo Souza all could get the next shot depending on the outcomes.

Do you think Dominick Reyes can beat Jon Jones if they fought?