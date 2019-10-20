Dominick Reyes Releases Statement Following UFC Boston Win, Responds To Jon Jones

Spread the word!













Light heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes released a statement following his impressive victory over Chris Weidman on Friday night.

Reyes enjoyed a first-round TKO victory over former middleweight champion Weidman in the UFC Boston headliner after dropping him and finishing him with hammerfists. It was the biggest win of his career while “The Devastator” also remained unbeaten with a 12-0 record.

And on Saturday, he reflected on what was an “amazing” night while thanking Weidman for the opportunity:

“Thank you Jesus! What an amazing night I couldn’t have dreamed it better. I will forever remember this night in Boston! Thank you to my friends, family and fans for all your unwavering support! Thank you to @chrisweidman for the opportunity you are a great warrior. I love this game it is just my time, thank you @ufc for the love. And thanks to all my sponsors @toyotires @drinkbodyarmor @modelousa @manscaped @diamondmma @apemanstrong @upgrademg @tikighosn @oldskullnorthamerica @stinechiropractic

#ufcboston #reyesvsweidman #love #mma #cobrakai #teamquest #teamreyes”

Reyes is now ideally set to face light heavyweight champion Jon Jones next and responded to some of his comments on social media as well:

Let's run it and see who falls. https://t.co/sixcqlq8SV — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) October 19, 2019

Do you want to see Reyes face Jones next? Or do you think he needs one more fight? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!