Dominick Reyes Finishes Chris Weidman – UFC Boston Highlights

Dominick Reyes gave Chris Weidman a forgetful welcome to the light heavyweight division in the UFC Boston headliner on Friday night.

Weidman attempted to take Reyes down early on but “The Devastator” displayed great takedown defense. Just as the former middleweight champion was attempting a right straight, Reyes went out of range and countered with a strike that dropped Weidman.

Weidman was still fighting back with upkicks until Reyes threw hammerfists that were enough for referee Herb Dean to stop the fight.

You can see the finish below:

Dominick Reyes finishes Chris Weidman in the first round.



Reyes now 12-0, called for a title fight against champ Jon Jones after the fight. pic.twitter.com/Z3wY16ZFfr — Ta1jaNx ㊗️ (@Ta1jaNx) October 19, 2019

