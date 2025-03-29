Dirty Boxing Championship Offers Cain Velasquez Multi-Fight Contract Upon Release From Prison

Cain Velasquez will have a job waiting for him once he gets out of prison.

On Monday, March 24, the former UFC heavyweight champion was sentenced to five years behind bars for a slew of charges, including attempted murder, after engaging in a high speed chase and firing multiple shots at a vehicle carrying Harry Goularte, the man accused of molesting Velasquez’s son at a daycare center owned by his mother, Patricia.

MMA stars from around the world offered their support to Velasquez on social media, many of them calling for the former fighter’s release and sharing the hashtag #FreeCain, which started circulating three years ago when he was first taken into custody.

Days after Velasquez’s sentencing, Dirty Boxing Championship revealed that they would offer ‘Cardio Cain’ a multi-fight contract to compete for the promotion upon his release.

“Dirty Boxing Championship will offer multi-fight contract to Cain Velasquez to fight as soon as he’s free! #FreeCain,” the promotion wrote on X.

Launched by BKFC brawler ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry, DBX held its first official event in March, headlined by the return of former UFC middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero.

Velasquez has not competed since suffering a first-round knockout loss against Francis Ngannou in 2019. In the time since, the heavyweight icon has become a professional wrestler, regularly competing in California and Mexico. He also had a brief stint in the WWE, reigniting his UFC rivalry with former heavyweight titleholder Brock Lesnar.

Cain Velasquez could be released as early as 2026

Fortunately, Velasquez’s five-year sentence won’t keep him in prison for nearly that long. Velasquez will receive credit for time served after doing eight months behind bars after he was initially taken into custody, followed by more than two years under house arrest.

That leaves him two years left to serve. With good behavior, there’s a chance Velasquez could be released sometime in 2026. If that proves to be the case, Dirty Boxing will be at the ready with a contract should Velaquez want to step back into the spotlight