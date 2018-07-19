Cain Velasquez Is Now Training With WWE

The lines between the UFC and WWE continue to be blurred.

Only two weeks after Brock Lesnar caused arguably the most pro-wrestling-inspired moment in UFC history when he stormed the Octagon and shoved Daniel Cormier following “DC’s” first-round knockout win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 226, one person close to the new double-champ has apparently been inspired by the scripted entertainment.

That man is Cormier’s longtime training partner and former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez. The former NCAA wrestling All-American has begun training with WWE in a story posted today on WWE.com along with a video of Velasquez’ training. The man who many believed would be MMA’s greatest heavyweight ever lauded his time with the promotion:

“My experience here has been amazing,” he said. “All the athletes here have just been really easy to talk to — ask questions and get good feedback,” Velasquez said. “I’m just looking to be in here and learn as much as I can in the time that I’m here. I’ve been a fan of the sport since I was a little kid, now I get to participate in it. It’s great that I have all this accessible to me.”

Despite being one of the most dominant forces during the time he was able to make it to the cage, injuries have repeatedly sapped Velasquez of his ability to compete with any degree of consistency, unfortunately sapping an otherwise all-time great of his prime.

Velasquez has been out of the Octagon since UFC 200 over two years ago, where he brutalized Travis Browne in a one-sided fight. But he was removed from his soon-scheduled rematch with Fabricio Werdum shortly thereafter after describing some concerning injuries that lead to the presiding athletic commission to decide – and probably rightfully so – that he could not compete.

For those reasons, his MMA return is unknown, but that doesn’t mean Velasquez is taking it easy in his workouts with WWE:

“It’s tough,” Velasquez said. “It’s tough on the body. It’s tough mentally. But it’s fun. This is what I love to do — I love to compete and work out and I can get to do that here.”

Velasquez reportedly developed an affinity for the WWE after attending their Elimination Chamber PPV this year to see Ronda Rousey’s official signing. Cormier is obviously a huge fan as well, with his willingness to meet Lesnar head-on in a scene many called scripted all too apparent.

Regardless, with the WWE lending the UFC Lesnar and Velasquez now training in pro-wrestling, the connection between the two seems much stronger than it ever has been before. But as many hardcore MMA fans have pondered, is that necessarily a good thing?