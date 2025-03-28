No Apologies: Michael Bisping Reveals What He’d Do in Cain Velasquez’s Shoes

Michael Bisping, former UFC middleweight champion, has stirred discussion with his candid remarks about Cain Velasquez’s recent prison sentence. In a recent episode of his podcast, Bisping offered a raw and unfiltered perspective on the situation that has captivated the MMA community.

Michael Bisping Talks Cain Velasquez

Michael Bisping’s comments come in the wake of Velasquez’s sentencing to five years in prison for attempted murder. The former heavyweight champion had pursued and fired shots at a vehicle containing Harry Goularte, who was accused of molesting Velasquez’s young relative.

“The reality is, fair f–g play,” Bisping stated bluntly. “He did what most men would do if they found out about that situation.” The outspoken British fighter didn’t mince words as he continued, “Because a lot of people talk about it but if I found out somebody was doing that to my children, I’m not going to be accountable for my actions.”

While Velasquez has publicly expressed regret for his actions, Bisping suggested that the apology might have been guided by legal advice. “Cain Velasquez was saying the right thing that his lawyer probably told him to say. You gotta say, I was wrong. You gotta say, I regret my actions,” Bisping explained.

Many fighters and commentators expressed sympathy for Velasquez’s situation. UFC commentator Paul Felder echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging that while Velasquez’s actions were legally wrong, they were understandable given the emotional circumstances.

Both Michael Bisping and Cain Velasquez were once UFC champions. The UK-born Bisping captured middleweight gold while Velasquez held the heavyweight strap.