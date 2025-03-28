No Apologies: Michael Bisping Reveals What He’d Do in Cain Velasquez’s Shoes

ByTimothy Wheaton
No Apologies: Michael Bisping Reveals What He'd Do in Cain Velasquez's Shoes

Michael Bisping, former UFC middleweight champion, has stirred discussion with his candid remarks about Cain Velasquez’s recent prison sentence. In a recent episode of his podcast, Bisping offered a raw and unfiltered perspective on the situation that has captivated the MMA community.

Michael Bisping Talks Cain Velasquez

Michael Bisping’s comments come in the wake of Velasquez’s sentencing to five years in prison for attempted murder. The former heavyweight champion had pursued and fired shots at a vehicle containing Harry Goularte, who was accused of molesting Velasquez’s young relative.

“The reality is, fair f–g play,” Bisping stated bluntly. “He did what most men would do if they found out about that situation.” The outspoken British fighter didn’t mince words as he continued, “Because a lot of people talk about it but if I found out somebody was doing that to my children, I’m not going to be accountable for my actions.”

READ MORE:  Paddy Pimblett’s Coach Reveals His Secret Edge That Makes The UFC Star Unstoppable

While Velasquez has publicly expressed regret for his actions, Bisping suggested that the apology might have been guided by legal advice. “Cain Velasquez was saying the right thing that his lawyer probably told him to say. You gotta say, I was wrong. You gotta say, I regret my actions,” Bisping explained.

Cain Velasquez 1

Many fighters and commentators expressed sympathy for Velasquez’s situation. UFC commentator Paul Felder echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging that while Velasquez’s actions were legally wrong, they were understandable given the emotional circumstances.

Both Michael Bisping and Cain Velasquez were once UFC champions. The UK-born Bisping captured middleweight gold while Velasquez held the heavyweight strap.

READ MORE:  Joe Rogan refuses to commentate UFC 315 in Canada: 'I'd rather go to Russia'
Soaps Safe UFC Champ Thinks Cain Velasquez Will Be Just Fine in Prison 1
READ MORE:  UFC Executive Explains Why The UFC Will Not Be Coming Back To the Netherlands Soon

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts