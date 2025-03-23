Yoel Romero Sores Brutal Stoppage Victory At DBX1

At 47 years old, Yoel Romero is still a force to be reckoned with as the ‘Solider of God’ sent the fans home happy after putting Ras Hylton on the canvas in the final round of the main event of DBX1, which went down in the The Hangar at Regatta Harbour, Miami.

Hylton, standing 6″6, towered above Romero and refused to be intimidated by his more credentialed opponent. However, throughout the contest, Romero started breaking his opponent down with punishing body shots and being able to land the cleaner strikes.

The toll on Hylton’s body becomes apparent in the third round, and after some well-placed blows to the body, Romero finished the job with a right and left hook to the head of Hylton. The third-round stoppage win was Romero’s second fighting in DBX, and it will be interesting to see who they pair him with next.

THE SOLDIER OF GOD. Yoel Romero KO's Ras Hylton R3 in the DBX main event #DBX1 pic.twitter.com/50mw4xuWEa — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 23, 2025

In the co-main event, Andrei Arlovski was too slick for a game but outmatched Terrance Hodges. The former UFC heavyweight champion made full use of the DBX ruleset, incorporating a series of elbows and punches to Hodges, which opened up a nasty gash on the 40-year-old’s forehead.

The Pitbull has found a new home!!! He had him LEAKING. 😳🥊 #DBX1 pic.twitter.com/W7lxpMCpig — Dirty Boxing Championship (@DirtyBoxing_) March 23, 2025

Despite Hodges wanting to continue the contest, the ringside doctor halted the proceedings a minute into the second round, securing Arlovski his first win under the DBX banner.The final fights of the night capped off an action packed event which saw plenty of thrills and spills throughout the 14- bout card. Corey Jackson set the tone earlier in the night with a highlight reel second-round KO win over Marcellus Wallace.

We have our first KO of the night!!! 😳



That Hendo style H Bomb from @maximusstrong7 was RUTHLESS. 😬



DBX 1 is LIVE and FREE!! Tune in NOW! #DBX1 pic.twitter.com/fKR6tsocz7 — Dirty Boxing Championship (@DirtyBoxing_) March 23, 2025

The entire event is up on YouTube for those wanting to see what all the hype is about.