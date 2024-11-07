Down & Dirty: Mike Perry’s Docuseries for New Fight League Dirty Boxing Championship

Popular fighter ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry is launching a new combat sports promotion called Dirty Boxing. To give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how he’s building this new fight league, he’s releasing a six-part documentary series called Down & Dirty. Each episode, about 15 minutes long, will show the challenges and successes Perry and his team face as they set up the promotion.

Down & Dirty

The first episode of Down & Dirty airs on Friday, November 8 at 2 PM ET on the official Dirty Boxing YouTube channel. This series not only follows Perry, but also his co-founders, including Josh McLean (an entrepreneur), Adam Kovacs (former Karate Combat president), and the MMA agency First Round Management. Together, they’re launching Dirty Boxing, a new combat sport that mixes boxing and MMA with a custom set of rules allowing punches, elbows, and ground attacks.

Mike Perry, dubbed Chief Violence Officer at Dirty Boxing Championship, explained:

“We wanted to bring fans deeper into the world of fight promotion and show the real hustle behind making a league happen. ‘Down & Dirty’ is more than just a show about fights. It’s a story of grit, passion and the pursuit of something bigger than ourselves.”

Dirty Boxing Championship

The documentary will showcase the tough journey of starting a new promotion, with all the ups and downs. In the first episode, Perry discusses his differences with Conor McGregor and reveals his ambitions for the new promotion. Future episodes will show the team scouting venues, training, and dealing with team tensions, all leading up to the launch event on November 23, which will be held in a secret location, invite-only.

Mike Perry added:

“We’re starting from the bottom and we’re going all the way up. Our first event takes place November 23rd and even though some big names are going to be in that ring, it’s going to be completely underground – secret location, closed doors, invite only. Then next year we’ll probably start opening up our guest list to the public.”

Here’s a breakdown of the series schedule:

Episode 1 (Nov 8): The team discusses their mission and Perry responds to McGregor's criticism.

Episode 2 (Nov 11): The team looks for venues and Perry tests the new Dirty Boxing rules in training.

Episode 3 (Nov 15): Perry shares his vision at home, followed by a sparring session.

Episode 4 (Nov 18): A hurricane hits, and tensions rise between team members as they search for a venue.

Episode 5 (Nov 22): The venue is secured, and preparations for the event intensify, with a former UFC fighter joining the fight card.

Episode 6 (Nov 29): A full behind-the-scenes look at the private launch event for Dirty Boxing Championship.

The series aims to show fans the real work behind creating a new fight promotion, with a focus on passion, perseverance, and the struggles that come with building something from scratch.