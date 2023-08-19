It looks as though Dillon Danis may have taken his social media attack on Logan Paul a little too far.

Danis recently revealed that his X (formerly Twitter) account has been locked after being accused of “posting or sharing privately produced/distributed intimate media of someone without their express consent.”

Dillon Danis’s X account was locked for sharing media without consent pic.twitter.com/dh0L31LymC — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) August 19, 2023

Danis, a BJJ specialist with back-to-back first-round submission victories under the Bellator MMA banner, will step inside the squared circle for a clash with social media sensation and WWE Superstar, Logan Paul. The pair will meet in the co-main event of a Misfits boxing event scheduled to be headlined by a bout between UK star KSI and undefeated pugilist Tommy Fury.

The event is scheduled to go down on October 14, but Dillon Danis had no interest in waiting until then to begin the warfare. From the very moment that Logan Paul announced the fight on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Danis went to work by attacking both the PRIME Energy guru and his fiancée, Danish swimsuit model Nina Agdal.

Dillon Danish Unleashes His Wrath on Logan Paul

Dillon Danis’ never-ending stream of digs continuously targeted Agdal’s extensive dating history accompanied by pictures of her with other celebrities and former partners, including Leonardo DiCaprio, LeBron James, and Danis himself.

The amount of content that Dillon Danis was pumping out was so extreme that Logan Paul reportedly sent a cease and desist letter threatening to pull out of the fight if the online attack didn’t stop. Of course, that did nothing to deter Danis from continuing his antics. That was until Elon Musk’s recently revamped platform had seen enough and stepped in, shutting down Danis’ account for the time being.

“Everything I posted was public they didn’t even censor Kanye WTF,” Danis wrote after learning that his X account was locked.