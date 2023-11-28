Dillon Danis Stirs the Pot, Shares DMs between Himself and UFC Star Ian Garry’s Wife, Layla Anna-Lee

Dillon Danis is never one to pass on the opportunity to stir the pot, even if it is sufficiently stirred by the time he gets there.

Over the summer, Danis saw his social media numbers explode after targeting Logan Paul and his fiancée, Danish swimsuit model Nina Agdal. The BJJ specialist was relentless, posting NSFW images of Agdal daily, in addition to a variety of memes that poked fun at Paul and the pair’s relationship.

It now appears that Danis is attempting to replicate those results (minus the lawsuit) by sharing a screenshot of an alleged DM he received from Layla Anna-Lee, the wife of current undefeated UFC standout Ian Machado Garry.

Before you get too excited, it should be noted that the seemingly innocent exchange was in November 2018, more than five years ago. Garry and Anna-Lee didn’t start dating until 2021 when they met whilst working for Cage Warriors in the UK. Garry, of course, was a competitor while Anna-Lee was a TV presenter who hosted segments for the promotion.

Fans Are Not Exactly Thrilled With Dillon Danis’ attack on another relationship

Recently, Layla Anna-Lee, whose married name is Layla Machado Garry, has found herself in the spotlight after reigning UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland called her a “succubus” and advised ‘The Future’ to get out from under her as quickly as possible.

Strickland’s motivation for the sudden attack is a “satirical” book written by Anna-Lee more than a decade ago entitled How to Be a WAG. It is described as an 11-page guidebook for older women looking to score relationships with young and preferably wealthy athletes.

Users online were quick to comment on Dillon Danis‘ latest attempt to cling to social media relevancy with many of them admonishing his latest antics.