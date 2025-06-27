Formerly undefeated surging UFC star Payton Talbott, who is now slated to face the 14-1 Brazilian up-and-comer Felipe Lima, who is on a 14-fight win streak and coming off a win over Miles Johns. However, many people believe that Payton Talbott carries the baggage and stigma of his loss against Raoni Barcelos, in which he was outstruck and dominated in the grappling department.

However, Talbott doesn’t let the loss or the online chatter regarding his loss get to him. The young fighter’s outlook when asked about his online fanbase turning against him somewhat after his first loss was surprisingly reasonable and straightforward.

“I mean, people are just fickle, especially online. Everybody’s memories are like goldfish. It was kind of over with like three weeks after it even happened. But no, yeah, I wasn’t surprised.”

MMA is a sport that has always been forgiving of losses, and Payton Talbott gets this fact, and thankfully, the young man is at least on the surface taking the loss as well as any fighter could.

Payton Talbott faces yet another challenge in the form of a fellow young talent in Lima.

Felipe Lima is a tough fight for Payton, as the Brazilian is a talented and intelligent fighter who will likely not be a finisher across the striking and grappling arts. So this could be another long night for Talbott, or this could be a highlight reel resurgence for Talbott. Either way, this fight is a must-watch as it starts UFC 317.