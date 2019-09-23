Dillon Danis & Jake Paul Get Personal In Recent Back-And-Forth

Dillon Danis continues to beef with everyone in sight. His newest enemy being YouTube star Jake Paul.
Paul and Danis have been teasing a fight with one another for some time now. Earlier this month, Danis sent out a Tweet taking aim at the Paul family.
This week, Jake Paul finally responded to Danis, suggesting Danis’ girlfriend, Savannah Montano, has a history with one of the Paul brothers.
In return, Danis posted an old photo he took with Paul’s wife, YouTube star Tana Mongeau.
Mongeau offered her own thoughts on the back-and-forth between Danis and Paul, claiming Danis waited in line to meet her and take the picture Danis posted above.
Paul then continued to take shots at Danis, suggesting he’s only known for being Conor McGregor’s friend and getting punched by UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 last year.
What do you think of the back-and-forth between Danis and Paul? Would you like to see them fight?