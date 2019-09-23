Dillon Danis & Jake Paul Get Personal In Recent Back-And-Forth

Spread the word!













Dillon Danis continues to beef with everyone in sight. His newest enemy being YouTube star Jake Paul.

Paul and Danis have been teasing a fight with one another for some time now. Earlier this month, Danis sent out a Tweet taking aim at the Paul family.

fuck the Pauls — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 10, 2019

This week, Jake Paul finally responded to Danis, suggesting Danis’ girlfriend, Savannah Montano, has a history with one of the Paul brothers.

In return, Danis posted an old photo he took with Paul’s wife, YouTube star Tana Mongeau.

Mongeau offered her own thoughts on the back-and-forth between Danis and Paul, claiming Danis waited in line to meet her and take the picture Danis posted above.

i’m rly tryna stay outta this fight shit but ur dizzy bro. u waited in line after five fans and took a pic. ur girlfriend in my DMS. leave me outta this https://t.co/weGPQ6QO5N — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) September 22, 2019

Paul then continued to take shots at Danis, suggesting he’s only known for being Conor McGregor’s friend and getting punched by UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 last year.

I still can’t get over tana flaming dillon danis😂



when I was an angry husband and said “why tf did u take a pic with him”



she said “who is that? what are you talking about”



& then she went on to explain that he stood in a line of fans to get a pic with her — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 23, 2019

dillon danis peak was when he got punched by khabib — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 23, 2019

imagine being connor mcgregors best friend and then that’s it… that’s the end of the story — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 23, 2019

What do you think of the back-and-forth between Danis and Paul? Would you like to see them fight?