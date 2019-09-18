Ben Askren, Dillon Danis Open To Grappling Match

Given their longstanding Twitter beef, it looks like Ben Askren and Dillon Danis are finally open to competing against each other.
The pair have gone at each other’s throats for a while now, most recently engaging in a back-and-forth last week. However, for the first time, Askren has finally become receptive to the idea of facing Danis, even if it’s in a grappling match.
“At this point it’s my MMA career,” Askren said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show this week about his main focus (via BJ Penn). “When I am done with that if I chose to take part in a grappling contest it would be Dillion Danis.
“Obviously, he challenged me to a grappling match. After my MMA career, that’s something I would definitely do.”
Danis would respond while Askren was on the air with Helwani:
“Biggest grappling match in the history of the sport Dillon Danis vs @Benaskren let’s f*cking do it!” he tweeted.
However, like Askren said, it’s unlikely to happen until after his mixed martial arts career is over. That’s because Danis is currently in Bellator and a cross-promotional bout with the UFC looks unlikely.
Things could change if Danis were to jump ship to the UFC later on, however.
Are you interested in seeing these two fight?