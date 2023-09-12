Dillon Danis may be in some serious trouble after openly attempting to evade process servers at both his home and his gym.

Earlier this month, Logan Paul’s fiancee, Nina Agdal, filed a lawsuit against Danis after the BJJ specialist had targeted her more than 250 times in an online attack that routinely poked fun at her past relationships and aimed to slut-shame her relentlessly. However, Danis appeared to take things a bit too far when he allegedly posted a sexually explicit image of Agdal that was taken behind closed doors and not meant for public distribution.

That in and of itself is both a state and federal crime, meaning Danis could be facing some serious legal ramifications on top of a lawsuit that could cost him hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Once news broke that Agdal had filed the suit, Danis never once wavered when it came to posting on social media. The undefeated Bellator fighter routinely posted images of process servers attempting to deliver legal documents to him and gloated about his ability to evade them, even going so far as to suggest that he had fled to North Korea to train ahead of his October 14 clash with Agdal’s partner, Logan Paul.

Danis’ Public Evasion Could Land Him in Some Extra Hot Water

Well, it now appears that has gotten Danis in even more trouble as recent court filings make note of Danis’ very public attempts at evasion.

“Defendant purposefully evaded service. In an X post at 3:44 p.m. EST on September 7, 2023, Defendant posted a picture of Sage investigators outside his gym which said, “Not gonna serve me today losers,” followed by a laughing emoji (emphasis added).

“Later on September 7, 2023, Defendant uploaded several additional posts to his X account about his attempts to evade service. In one post at 4:37 p.m. EST, which has since been deleted, Defendant wrote: “Being on the run sucks I just want to go to the gas station and get some zyns” followed by a laughing emoji (emphasis added).

“Given Defendant’s evasion of service on September 7, 2023, Sage left copies of the Summons, Verified Complaint, unexecuted Order to Show Cause, Memorandum of Law, and supporting Declarations outside of the front door of Defendant’s apartment (at approximately 5:23 p.m. EST) and with the receptionist at his gym (at approximately 5:27 p.m. EST).”

Dillon Danis' summons evasion, in court docs. pic.twitter.com/tJtgIebIGB — Steven Marrocco (@MMAFightingSM) September 12, 2023

Currently, Dillon Danis’ scheduled scrap with Logan Paul for Misfits Boxing’s ‘The PRIME Card’ in Manchester is still on, but it remains to be seen if any of these legal issues will force him out of the bout, or for Misfits to pull the plug. In either event, the promotion has secured a backup for the bout. BKFC star ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry is standing by and ready to step in and square off with Paul should Danis exit the bout one way or another.