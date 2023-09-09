Days after TMZ reported that Logan Paul’s fiancée, Nina Agdal, filed a lawsuit against Dillon Danis, the BJJ specialist has allegedly fled to North Korea.

On October 14, Danis is expected to step inside the squared circle for his first fight in more than four years. Danis is scheduled for a co-main event clash with Logan Paul as part of Misfits Boxing’s ‘The PRIME Card’ in Manchester, England. However, the bout is currently in doubt after Danis’ relentless trolling of Paul and his fiancée has resulted in the latter filing a lawsuit against the former Bellator fighter.

Per the report, the 31-year-old swimsuit model is suing Danis citing “humiliation, emotional distress, and reputational harm” caused by Danis’ incessant online trolling since his bout with Logan Paul was announced in August. In addition to the lawsuit, Agdal was also granted a restraining order preventing Danis from further sharing images and slut-shaming her.

Despite being hit with the TRO, Dillon Danis has remained active on social media, poking fun at the process servers attempting to deliver court documents to him. “Not gonna serve me today losers,” Danis posted.

Not gonna serve me today losers 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ax2BqVpVjV — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 7, 2023

Dillon Danis Claims to Be in North Korea for a Training Camp

In another interesting twist, Dillon Danis claims to have fled to North Korea to begin training for his fight with Logan Paul next month. “Just landed in Pyongyang, North Korea to start my training camp,” Danis wrote on X.

Just landed in Pyongyang, North Korea to start my training camp! pic.twitter.com/LutuuJeQFB — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 7, 2023

Danis even shared ring cam footage of someone attempting to serve him paperwork while claiming to already be out of the country. “Get the fuck away from my door taking pictures and shit I’m in North Korea,” Danis wrote. “Come find me.”

Get the fuck away from my door taking pictures and shit I’m in North Korea 🇰🇵 come find me. pic.twitter.com/ucbS8CVHQJ — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 7, 2023

With all of the latest twists and turns, it’s unclear if Dillon Danis will still show up in England for his scheduled showdown with the WWE Superstar. Fortunately, Misfits Boxing has already taken steps to make sure fans will still be treated to an exciting matchup, even if Danis withdraws or is ultimately pulled from the event. BKFC star ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry has been signed as the official backup for the bout, ensuring the event will still have something appealing for fight fans one way or the other.