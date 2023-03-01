Karate Combat boss offers UFC alums Darren Till, Uriah Hall fight to end bitter rivalry: ‘Settle this in the pit’

Karate Combat head-honcho, Adam S. Kovacs has offered former UFC middleweight contenders, Darren Till, and Uriah Hall the opportunity to end their long-standing rivalry under the promotion’s banner – urging the striking duo to take their talents to ‘The Pit’ in the future.

Earlier this Wednesday afternoon, former UFC welterweight title challenger, Till, confirmed his departure from the Dana White-led banner – explaining how the promotion had granted him his release from his current contract, however, stressed his intentions to return to the Octagon in the near future.

As for Hall, the Spanish Town striker and Ultimate Fighter alum ended his storied tenure with the UFC back in the summer of last year following a submission loss to recent impromptu UFC Vegas 70 main event feature, Andre Muniz.

Prior to his July loss to the Brazilian, Hall, who has since retired from professional mixed martial arts competition – was campaigning for a fight with the aforenoted Team Kaobon staple, Darren Till for the promotion’s second outing in London last year, with the bout ultimately failing to come to fruition.

Karate Combat offer to host Darren Till, Uriah Hall grudge match following UFC release

And upon the confirmation of Till’s release from the UFC this week, the above-mentioned, Kovacs offered to host a fight between the Liverpool striker and Hall under the scrutiny of Karate Combate – pointing to the latter’s prior war of words with the former welterweight title challenger.

“Gents, now that you are free, would you like to settle this in the @KarateCombat pit?” Adam S. Kovacs tweeted. “@darrentill2 @UriahHallMMA.”

Suffering three consecutive losses to end his topsy-turvy tenure with the UFC, Darren Till most recently suffered a third round submission loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 282 back in December of last year, which followed a rear-naked choke loss to soon-to-be common-opponent, Derek Brunson – and a decision blemish against former champion, Robert Whittaker.