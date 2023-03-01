Darren Till has been cut from the UFC: “I asked UFC to remove me.”

England’s ‘The Gorilla’ Darren Till has been a long-time staple in the UFC. It was recently revealed that the UFC is parting ways with the UK-born star.

‘UFC Roster Watch’ on Twitter first reported the news.

Darren Till recently responded on Twitter explaining the situation. According to Till, he requested this release. He said:

“What’s happening everyone, Me, Dana & Hunter are still cool as fuck. I asked UFC 2 remove me just 2 sort some other shit for the foreseeable, They happily agreed to release me out of contract which I appreciate. I’m not going anywhere, got big plans to execute & I’ll be back. 🦍”

It is not clear what’s next for the UK-born MMA fighter. Some have speculated he may be competing in other MMA organizations and others believe he simply needs time away whether due to injuries or personal reasons. Till is a popular fan favorite and viewers are looking forward to what the future holds for ‘The Gorilla.’

Darren Till in the UFC

‘The Gorilla’ Darren Till was a very promising prospect in the UFC. At welterweight, he went on a four-fight win streak before challenging for a world title, a match in which he lost. He then began a move to the middleweight division. Since losing to Tyron Woodley for the welterweight world championship, Till has earned a record of 1-4 over four years.

The sparse schedule for the English athlete is largely due to suffering injuries. Since 2020, Till has dropped out of three booked matches due to an injury. In his most recent match in the UFC, Till was stopped via submission against South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis.