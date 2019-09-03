Darren Till Looking Swole Ahead Of Middleweight Debut (Photos)

Spread the word!













Darren Till has been thinking about a move to middleweight for quite some time. He was a massive welterweight who had trouble making weight as he missed for his scrap against Stephen Thompson.

Now, after two-straight losses where he lost to Tyron Woodley for the belt by submission, then was knocked out by Jorge Masvidal, Till decided to move up. At UFC 244, the Englishman will make his middleweight debut when he takes on Kelvin Gastelum in a fight that promises to bring fireworks.

The two are both former welterweights, so the size difference may not be too different. Yet, Till released several photos on Instagram where he is looking massive ahead of his 185-pound debut.

Till no doubt has added weight and muscle to make the jump up 15 pounds to middleweight. As you can see in the pictures, he looks shredded and more muscular than he was at welterweight.

When he steps into the Octagon at UFC 244 he is looking to snap his two-fight losing streak. He is 17-2-1 as a pro, and before the two losses, had notable wins over Stephen Thompson and Donald Cerrone in the UFC.

His opponent in Gastelum, meanwhile, is coming off of a decision loss at UFC 236 to Israel Adesanya. There, he was fighting for the interim middleweight title. Before that, at UFC 234, he was scheduled to face Robert Whittaker for the middleweight title but the Aussie champion had to pull out on the day of the fight.

Gastelum is looking to get back to his winning ways at UFC 244 just like Till. As, before the loss to Adesanya, he had beaten Michael Bisping and Jacare Souza.

What do you make of these pictures Darren Till posted and his noticeable muscle increase?