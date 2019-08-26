Darren Till Set To Face Kelvin Gastelum In Middleweight Debut

Spread the word!













Darren Till has apparently made up his mind in regards to which weight class he’ll be fighting at.

According to a report from ESPN‘s Brett Okamoto, Till will make his debut at 185 pounds against former interim title challenger Kelvin Gastelum. The action takes place at the UFC 244 pay-per-view (PPV) event on November 2 from Madison Square Garden.

Till has been teasing the matchup as of late, as he posted a photo of Gastelum on Instagram last week with the caption, “Let’s go.” The Englishman is on a two-fight losing streak at the moment, both being the only losses of his career. The first came in his welterweight title fight defeat to Tyron Woodley, who submitted him in the second round last year.

Then, Till was knocked out in the second round of his fight with Jorge Masvidal earlier this year in London. Till has struggled to cut down to 170 pounds throughout his career, and a move up to middleweight was almost inevitable in the eyes of many. As for Gastelum, he comes off a Fight Of The Year contender with Israel Adesanya at UFC 236 this past April.

Gastelum dropped a decision loss to “Stylebender” with the interim 185-pound strap on the line. Now, he’ll welcome Till to the middleweight division, one of the better strikers on the Las Vegas-based promotion’s roster.

What do you think about Till taking on Gastelum at middleweight at UFC 244?