Former UFC welterweight title challenger and promotional alum, Darren Till has urged fighters under the organization’s banner to remember the golden rule whilst dealing with president, Dana White: “promoters are c*nts”.

Till, a former undisputed welterweight title challenger and middleweight contender under the banner of the UFC, departed the organization late last month after an eight-year stay with the promotion.

Most recently featuring on the main card of UFC 282 in December of last year, Liverpool native Till suffered an eventual third round rear-naked choke submission loss to surging South African contender, Dricus du Plessis.

The defeat came as Till’s third consecutively under the promotion’s scrutiny, following a previous submission loss to Derek Brunson, and a decision defeat against former undisputed middleweight gold holder, Robert Whittaker.

Darren Till insists he still has a good relationship with UFC leader, Dana White

Confirming his plans to revisit a return to the UFC in the future, Till admitted that while he has a good working relationship with president, White – he urged fighters to remember that promoters across combat sports should be associated with the word “c*nt”.

“I’m no longer with the UFC,” Darren Till told iFL TV during a recent interview. “95 percent of people that leave the UFC, leave on bad terms. There’s always a spat with Dana (White) and stuff like that. Why do you think I’ve got such a good relationship with Dana? Dana’s a decent guy, he thinks I’m a decent guy, but I know what Dana’s purpose in the fight game is. He wants to put on the best fights, he’s a fan himself, and he wants to make a f*cking sh*t ton of money.”

“Why am I, the fighter, gonna start getting offended when Dana’s doing those three things? This is what I don’t understand…” Darren Till explained. “Like, let’s say in boxing, people give [Eddie Hearn] sh*t. Like, okay, maybe he does things wrong… [But] at the end of the day, the man is about making cheddar. What are you getting your feelings hurt for? Promoter, we put the definition, ‘C*nt’. Just think, ‘Promoter, definition: c*nt.’ So, stop getting hurt, stop being a b*tch, and you’ll be okay.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

Challenging for undisputed welterweight gold back in September 2018, Till suffered a one-sided second round submission loss to then-champion, Tyron Woodley – dropping a D’Arce choke defeat.