Dricus du Plessis stops Darren Till with late submission in drawn out slugfest – UFC 282 Highlights

Maintaining his promotional perfect record, South African middleweight contender, Dricus du Plessis turns in arguably the most high-profile victory of his time in the organization to date — submitting former welterweight title challenger, Darren Till with a third round rear-naked choke on the main card of UFC 282.

du Plessis, who entered tonight’s main card clash with Liverpool native, Till off the back of a unanimous decision victory over Brad Tavares, almost got the Team Kaobon staple out of there in timely fashion, pummeling the latter at the Octagon fence with a mixture of standing and ground strikes.

Trading blows and shots in the second and third rounds, it would be du Plessis who would prevail midway through the third and final frame, capitalizing as he made his way to full mount — before forcing a submission from Till with a rear-naked choke attempt.

Below, catch the highlights from Dricus du Plessis’ win over Darren Till

A HUGE BREAK FOR TEAM TILL.



🔊 A massive talk for The Gorilla as we somehow hit Round 2 after a du Plessis barrage. #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/vzNmW6rK7K — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 11, 2022