Darren Till Expected To Fight Jared Cannonier At UFC 248

Former welterweight title challenger turned middleweight contender Darren Till may finally have his next fight. The popular Englishman is expected to face Jared Cannonier at UFC 248 on March 7, in Las Vegas. The American was set to face former champion Robert Whittaker on the card, but he pulled out earlier this week citing personal issues. According to Amy Kaplan of FanSided MMA, “The Gorilla” is the man who will replace him. Speaking on social media she said.

BREAKING: I have confirmed with multiple sources that a fight between Jared Cannonier and Darren Till is in the works. Cannonier was originally slated to face Robert Whittaker at #UFC248 — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) January 17, 2020

Till made a successful debut at 185lb by impressively beating Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244. The win snapped a two-fight losing streak after being stopped by Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal. British fight fans have long been speculating about who Till will face. He sent them into overdrive earlier this week when he posted a screen shot of the weather in Las Vegas for March. However, this was prior to Whittaker pulling out, so fans where left scratching their heads about who he’d be facing. After the news about Whittaker withdrawing broke, it then became clear who the #5 ranked middleweight would be fighting. It’d be Cannonier, which is the perfect fight to make right now.

The 35-year-old has been on a tear since moving down from 205lbs. After suffering back-to-back defeats against Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz, he decided to drop 20lbs. That division was proven right as he has since gone on a three-fight winning run. “The Killa Gorilla” has beaten David Branch, Anderson Silva and Jack Hermansson to cement his spot at #4 in the middleweight division. He’ll now likely face Till to decide who is next in line for the winner of Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero on the same card.