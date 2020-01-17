Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero Official For UFC 248

Spread the word!













The fight is finally official. UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will defend his title against Yoel Romero at the UFC 248 pay-per-view (PPV) event on March 7. The action will go down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Adesanya had said in an interview earlier this month that the fight was done, however, the UFC had not yet made things official.

“The fight’s done. … Make no mistake — I’m still putting work in,” Adesanya said. “I’m still getting ready for my second title defense against a veteran of the game. A veteran in wrestling, a tough motherf*cker, the boogeyman of the division. The guy nobody calls out — except for ‘Stylebender.’”

Now, according to a report from ESPN, the fight has been finalized, although bout agreements have yet to be signed. This will be Adesanya’s first-ever title defense after winning the championship from Robert Whittaker this past October at UFC 243. “Stylebender” put Whittaker away in the second round via TKO after a dominant performance.

As for Romero, he comes off a controversial decision loss to Paulo Costa, who was supposed to be Adesanya’s initial opponent before getting injured. Now, Adesanya will test himself against who many call the most dangerous matchup in the division.

What do you think about the matchup between Adesanya and Romero?