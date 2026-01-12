UFC Mexico: Rising Young Finisher Set For Test Against 28-Fight Lightweight Veteran On Feb. 28

The UFC Mexico card has been added with a compelling matchup pitting a rising young fighter against a seasoned veteran.

The promotion is set to return to Mexico for its annual stop, hosting a Fight Night event on February 28, 2026, at Arena CDMX in Mexico City. Last weekend, the UFC announced a lightweight pairing for the February 28 card, booking Daniel Zellhuber to face off against King Green.

Daniel Zellhuber vs King Green



Daniel Zellhuber vs King Green



Zellhuber enters the matchup looking to rebound after back-to-back decision defeats, first to Esteban Ribovics at UFC 306 in September 2024, followed by a loss to Michael Johnson at UFC 318 in July 2025.

Although “Golden Boy” earned his UFC contract with an impressive unanimous decision victory over Lucas Almeida on Dana White’s Contender Series in September 2021, the 26-year-old Mexican has yet to consistently live up to that early promise, posting a 3–3 record across six Octagon appearances. Zellhuber owns a professional record of 15–3, with 10 of his victories coming by way of finish.

Meanwhile, Green heads into UFC Mexico carrying momentum from a split-decision victory over Lance Gibson Jr. at UFC Vegas 112 last month. Before that rebound, “King” endured a punishing two-fight skid, suffering a submission loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304 in July 2024, followed by a knockout defeat against Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 313 in March 2025.

Green has posted a 4–3 record across his last seven outings. Overall, he owns a professional mark of 33–17–1 with one no contest, including 20 victories by finish, and stands at 14–12–1 with one no contest during his UFC tenure.

Who Is Set To Headline UFC Mexico This Year?

UFC Mexico is slated to be headlined by hometown favorite and former champion Brandon Moreno, who is set to face rising contender Asu Almabayev in a flyweight clash. The upcoming Fight Night card features several fighters of Mexican heritage, with the co-main event showcasing a women’s bantamweight matchup between Macy Chiasson and Aline Perez.

Here’s what the current UFC Mexico lineup looks like:

Flyweight bout: Brandon Moreno vs. Asu Almabayev

Women’s bantamweight bout: Macy Chiasson vs. Ailin Perez

Lightweight bout: King Green vs. Daneil Zellhuber

Middleweight bout: Jose Medina vs. Ryan Gandra

Flyweight bout: Felipe Bunes vs. Édgar Cháirez

Flyweight bout: Imanol Rodriguez vs. Kevin Borjas

Middleweight bout: Wesley Schultz vs. Damian Pinas

Bantamweight bout: Santiago Luna vs. Angel Pacheco

Bantamweight bout: Cristian Quinonez vs. Kris Moutinho

Women’s flyweight bout: Ernesta Kareckaite vs. Sofia Montenegro

