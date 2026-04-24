UFC Perth: Tai Tuivasa Draws Another Winless Prospect As Late Replacement On 9 Days’ Notice

Tai Tuivasa has been assigned a new opponent for his upcoming bout at UFC Perth.

Tuivasa was initially slated to take on Sean Sharaf in a heavyweight clash on the UFC Perth main card, in his second appearance on home soil this year, with the event set for May 2 at RAC Arena. But on Wednesday, Sharaf, who is 0–2 in the UFC, revealed on social media that he has been forced out of the Fight Night event after suffering a fractured nose in training, leaving “Bam Bam” without an opponent.

🚨| Sean Sharaf has announced via Instagram that he is OUT of his #UFCPerth bout with Tai Tuivasa on May 2nd after suffering a fractured nose. ❌ pic.twitter.com/mXlzPhhg23 — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) April 21, 2026

However, with just nine days remaining until UFC Perth, Tuivasa remains on the card after being matched with a replacement opponent.

Tai Tuivasa Set To Face Louie Sutherland At UFC Perth On Short Notice

On Friday morning, the MMA promotion announced that Tai Tuivasa will now face Louie Sutherland at UFC Perth in a late-notice replacement bout.

BOUT UPDATE 🇦🇺



Tai Tuivasa will now take on Louie Sutherland at #UFCPerth!



🎟️ LIMITED TICKETS REMAINING AT LINK IN BIO pic.twitter.com/lpP7SrIFtp — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) April 24, 2026

Tuivasa is enduring the toughest stretch of his career, currently riding a six-fight losing skid. The 33-year-old Australian was once on a five-fight knockout run, highlighted by wins over Derrick Lewis and Greg Hardy, but hasn’t tasted victory since September 2022, when he was stopped in the third round by Ciryl Gane.

“Bam Bam” was last seen in action at UFC 325 earlier this year, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Tallison Teixeira. He now holds an 8-9 record in the promotion and is 14-9 overall.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 01: (R-L) Tai Tuivasa of Australia and Tallison Teixeira of Brazil react after a heavyweight fight during the UFC 325 event at Qudos Bank Arena on February 01, 2026, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Meanwhile, Sutherland heads into UFC Perth still searching for his first win in the Octagon since making his promotional debut in October 2025. The 32-year-old Englishman suffered a first-round submission loss to Valter Walker at UFC 321, followed by a first-round knockout defeat to Brando Peričić in his sophomore outing at UFC London last month.

“Vanilla Gorilla” currently holds a professional record of 10–5 and is 0–2 in the UFC.