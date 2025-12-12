Brandon Moreno Reportedly Set For Quick Turnaround Against Rising Flyweight At UFC Mexico After Controversial UFC 323 Setback

Brandon Moreno isn’t dwelling on his recent setback. “The Assassin Baby” stepped into a high-stakes flyweight showdown with Tatsuro Taira on the UFC 323 main card last Saturday.

However, the former two-time UFC 125-pound champion’s latest push toward another title shot came to a sudden halt in the second round, as Taira’s steady ground and pound prompted referee Mark Smith to stop the fight, a decision many, including Moreno, argued was premature.

TAIRA FINISHES MORENO FOR A STATEMENT WIN 🔥 #UFC323 pic.twitter.com/PUjqx8hTaV — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 7, 2025

Nonetheless, Moreno appears unfazed by the controversial setback and is already shifting his focus toward a swift return, preparing to step back into the Octagon in two months against another fast-rising youngster.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – MARCH 29: Brandon Moreno of Mexico reacts after a flyweight fight against Steve Erceg of Australia during the UFC Fight Night event at CDMX Arena on March 29, 2025, in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Brandon Moreno In Works To Return Against Asu Almabayev At UFC Mexico On Feb. 28

According to a recent report from VestnikMMA on X, Brandon Moreno is expected to face Asu Almabayev at UFC Mexico, a Fight Night event scheduled for February 28, 2026, at Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

Бой Брэндона Морено (#4 в рейтинге | UFC 11-6-2) и Асу Алмабаева (#7 в рейтинге | UFC 6-1) состоится 1 марта на #UFCMexico. pic.twitter.com/s4P73o9BBj — Вестник ММА (@VestnikMMA) December 11, 2025

It remains uncertain whether this matchup will serve as the main event, but considering Moreno’s popularity in the region and the fact that he headlined the last two UFC Mexico shows, it would hardly be surprising if the 32-year-old Tijuana native once again finds himself atop the card.

Before the setback against Tatsuro Taira, “The Assassin Baby” had rebuilt strong momentum with back-to-back unanimous decision victories over Amir Albazi and former title challenger Steve Erceg. Moreno now sits at 11-6-2 inside the UFC, a resume highlighted by decisive wins over top names such as Deiveson Figueiredo, Kai Kara France, and Brandon Royval.

Meanwhile, Almabayev was most recently in action at UFC Doha last month, where he secured a third-round submission over veteran Alex Perez, adding to the momentum he picked up with a decision win against Jose Ochoa at UFC Abu Dhabi in July. “Zulfikar” has put together an impressive 6-1 run in the promotion since debuting in August 2023.

The 31-year-old Kazakh contender’s lone setback in the Octagon came by third-round knockout against Manel Kape at UFC Vegas 103 in March.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JULY 26: Asu Almabayev of Kazakhstan reacts after a victory against Jose Ochoa of Peru in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on July 26, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Here’s what the potential UFC Mexico lineup looks like at the moment:

Flyweight bout: Brandon Moreno vs. Asu Almabayev

Middleweight bout: Jose Medina vs. Ryan Gandra

Flyweight bout: Felipe Bunes vs. Édgar Cháirez

Flyweight bout: Imanol Rodriguez vs. Kevin Borjas

Middleweight bout: Wesley Schultz vs. Damian Pinas

https://x.com/VestnikMMA/status/1999155761692491918?s=20







