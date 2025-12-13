King Green Outguns Lance Gibson Jr. in Close Split Decision Victory – UFC Vegas 112 Highlights

King Green got back into the win column at UFC Vegas 112, defeating newcomer Lance Gibson Jr. in the main card opener.

In typical Green fashion, the lightweight mainstay came out with his hands low and his mouth running at full speed. As he continued to walk down his opponent, Gibson Jr. struggled to get any offense going while on his back foot, nor could he find an opportunity to shoot for a takedown in the opening round.

After suffering a low blow in the second, Gibson Jr. finally got his ground game going, working Green to the mat. However, he was unable to keep Green on the canvas for long.

Once upright, Green picked up right where he left off, walking down his opponent and engaging in a fiery striking exchange with only seconds left in the second.

Gibson Jr. landed his second takedown of the fight in the third, though it was a wasted opportunity as Green scrambled back to his feet within seconds.

Unexpectedly, Green scored his own takedown with less than a minute to go in the fight. Keeping Gibson Jr. on the mat, Green delivered some solid ground and pound, helping him to snap a two-fight losing skid.

Official Result: King Green def. Lance Gibson Jr. via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From King Green vs. Lance Gibson Jr. at UFC Vegas 112: