Daniel Cormier was full of praise for his American Kickboxing Academy teammate, Islam Makhachev, following his first-round submission win over Dan Hooker at UFC 267.

Soon after the surging Russian contender locked up a kimura to beat Hooker, Cormier was on social media calling for Makhachev to get an immediate title shot while simultaneously dismissing the upcoming UFC 268 lightweight fight between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler.

Daniel Cormier Irks Justin Gaethje With Islam Makhachev Title Claim

“Give @MAKHACHEVMMA the title fight! I don’t even need to see who wins next week,” Cormier wrote on Twitter. “This dude just killed it. Khabib said this was his MSG moment and boy did he not deliver. He’s gonna be the champ.”

“Suck it harder @dc_mma,” Gaethje replied.

Cormier refused to back down after being called out by ‘The Highlight’.

“I can’t fight you, but Islam can my guy. You just go and do what you do next week. You may be safe I’m not sure champ. @Justin_Gaethje”

Gaethje blasted Cormier to referencing his upcoming fight while trying to talk up his teammate.

“@dc_mma You brought my name up. It wasn’t going to come out of anybody’s mouth.”

The former dual-weight UFC champion tried to de-escalate the situation by expressing his belief that Gaethje should’ve got an immediate title shot after his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“@Justin_Gaethje I literally asked why he should get title shot over you? Because he has to convince he deserves to jump you. Hell I thought you should have been in the fight with Charles. Have said it publicly. Calm down highlight , you’re my favorite fighter.”

The lightweight title will be on the line when Charles Oliveira squares off against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 on December 11. As of right now, it is unclear who is next in line after ‘The Diamond’. Islam Makhachev appears to be in a strong position but so would Gaethje if he’s able to get by Chandler at UFC 268.

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier? Should Islam Makhachev be next line for a shot at the UFC lightweight title?