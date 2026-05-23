Benson Henderson Brutally KO’d In 21 Seconds During MMA Return At PFL Brussels by Patrick Habirora 

Tonight at ING Arena in the main event of PFL Brussels, Patrick Habirora will lock horns with former UFC and WEC lightweight champ Benson Henderson.

Henderson’s last MMA bout was in 2023 against Usman Nurmagomedov for the Bellator lightweight world title. Nurmagomedov submitted Henderson in Round 1 that night, compelling him to retire.

After a 2-year hiatus, “Smooth” returns tonight to take on “The Belgian Bomber” and prove he still has what it takes to become a champion again, drawing on his arsenal, overall skill set, and veteran experience.

Patrick Habirora, on the other hand, has knocked out 7 of his last 8 opponents and boasts wins over Kevin Jousset and Danny Roberts, among others. He will be looking to send the 42-year-old to the shadow realm at PFL Brussels and add another impressive KO to his undefeated resume.

Let us witness how the three-round welterweight contest between Benson Henderson and Patrick Habirora goes!

Round 1

Benson Henderson’s return to MMA turned into a nightmare. Just 21 seconds after the opening bell, “The Belgium Bomber” sent him to the shadow realm with a vicious left uppercut before following up with a few more shots as an already unconscious Henderson crashed to the canvas, forcing ref Mike Beltran to intervene and stop the contest before “Smooth” takes further damage tonight.

Result: Patrick Habirora defeated Benson Henderson via KO in Round 1.

Check out Patrick Habirora knocking out Benson Henderson below

THE BELGIAN BOMBER 💣



21 seconds was all it took for Patrick Habirora to improve to 9-0! 💪#PFLBrussels | Main Card LIVE NOW | ESPN App pic.twitter.com/dH86toCTOP — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 23, 2026