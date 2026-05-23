Justin Gaethje details strategy to neutralize Ilia Topuria’s missiles

Justin Gaethje has a solid game plan to dismantle Ilia Topuria.

Gaethje, the current and two-time interim UFC lightweight champion, will lock horns with reigning 155-pound titleholder Topuria on June 14 at the White House. This title unification matchup will serve as the UFC Freedom 250 headliner bout.

Ahead of the matchup, “El Matador” has promised that he will knock out “The Highlight” cold in Round 1 when they throw down. Now Gaethje has discussed his game plan and the things he will need to keep in mind to get his hand raised on June 14.

Justin Gaethje breaks down everything he needs to keep in mind to dethrone Ilia Topuria

Against Ilia Topuria, Justin Gaethje cannot afford to have the same approach and game plan he used against Paddy Pimblett earlier this year. Gaethje dogwalked Pimblett for five rounds, constantly fighting off the front foot and refusing to back away. With his speed and pressure, he outstruck and bloodied Pimblett to take home the interim belt.

However, against a sniper like Ilia Topuria, Gaethje believes controlling his positioning will be crucial. He also stressed that his head position will play a major factor in keeping himself out of the Georgian-Spaniard’s firing range. Lastly, the 37-year-old added that he has to be very calculated and ‘diligent in his defense.’ During an interview with John Morgan, Gaethje said:

“I’ve really got to be careful. He’s shorter than me, and you really don’t want your head to be too much higher than guys who are throwing missiles at you. Positioning is going to be the biggest factor in this fight. I have to be very stubborn with my position, control the space, control his feet, and really be diligent in my defense. I have to constantly be winning the angle battle and the distance battle.”

Check out Justin Gaethje’s comments below:

Justin Gaethje says distance and positioning will be key against Ilia Topuria 🎯



"I’ve really got to be careful. He’s shorter than me, and you really don’t want your head to be too much higher than guys who are throwing missiles at you.



Positioning is going to be the biggest… pic.twitter.com/6wU8KUsFjx — MMA Pros Pick (@MMA_PROS_PICK_) May 23, 2026

During the same interview, “The Highlight” also sent a chilling warning to “El Matador.” He said: