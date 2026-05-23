Paulo Costa says Khamzat Chimaev fight is off, eyes summer return: “He’s broke, I think he’s done”

Paulo Costa wants to return to the octagon ASAP and has big plans.

Earlier this year, Costa moved up to light heavyweight and announced his arrival in the new weight class by dismantling Azamat Murzakanov at UFC 327.

Now, the 35-year-old Brazilian wants to fight in July or August and also has a few opponents in mind.

Paulo Costa reveals what he wants to do next, and his plans don’t involve Khamzat Chimaev

In a recent clip, Paulo Costa revealed that he’s open to competing at middleweight, light heavyweight, or even heavyweight. “The Eraser” also took multiple shots at Khamzat Chimaev throughout the whole video.

Even before moving up to 205 pounds, Costa has had his crosshairs on his archrival Chimaev. However, now that “Borz” lost his title to Sean Strickland, “The Eraser” believes Chimaev is now mentally broken, and them fighting this year is highly unlikely.

Chimaev earlier wanted to move up to light heavyweight had he defeated Strickland earlier this month. But now, after the title loss, the Chechen-born Emirati is determined to run it back with “Tarzan” and has postponed his plans of two-division glory.

Thus, “The Eraser” is willing to stay active and face other opponents while Khamzat Chimaev works his way back to the top. The three potential opponents Costa has in mind are Josh Hokit, Mike Perry, and Sean Strickland. He said:

“I know many of you guys want me to face gourmet Chechen Chiamev, aka gourmet Chen Chen, next. I don’t think it’s going to happen. Why? Because he’s broke, I think he’s done. I don’t think he will be back, and even if he can grow up and be back, this will not be this year. So let’s move on. I have a bunch of fights. Great fights, great match to do. Alright. I want to fight as soon as possible. I think August is an amazing date. Even July… So stop talking about gourmet Chechen, okay? You know I wished to do that fight before he lost, but you know mental strength is not one of his qualities. He has a lot of problems to solve.”

Check out Paulo Costa’s comments below: