Daniel Cormier Doubts Jorge Masvidal’s UFC Comeback Appeal: ‘Do Fans Care Anymore?’
Gamebred’ Jorge Masvidal is eyeing a UFC comeback, but former two-division champion Daniel Cormier doubts that he has much appeal at this point.
Daniel Cormier talks Jorge Masvidal
The American-Cuban athlete Jorge Masvidal was a journeyman MMA fighter who competed in different promotions such as Strikeforce, Bodog, and Bellator before signing with the UFC. After trading some wins and losses he found his stride in 2019 and picked up two impressive knockouts against Ben Askren and Darren Till plus a win over Nate Diaz.
More recently, Masvidal lost four in a row in the UFC against top welterweights before leaving the organization. Since then, he’s jumped over to professional boxing and had a closely fought loss against Nate Diaz. Additionally, ‘Gamebred’ has his own MMA fight promotions he runs.
In a recent interview, Jorge Masvidal outlined that he is looking at a UFC comeback. Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts on the matter. He said:
“Look at the names on his resume. At the end of the day, when you look at the career as a whole, it boils down to one year where Jorge Masvidal made you guys care. And it made him a star. But my question to you now is: Do you still care? Because that’s what he’s banking on…lost his last four MMA fights, and lost a boxing match. He said he’ll come back, starch somebody and the UFC would be begging him to fight for a championship…
“Do you care now? Like you did in 2019? Like you did when he was on that amazing run when he made himself from a guy that was a bit of a journeyman, into a main event attraction… he and Kamaru Usman sold a boatload of pay-per-views…in 2019 he did something I’ve never seen someone do in fighting before…to me, if Jorge Masvidal comes back, it has to be against someone that’s a fun fight…
“I’d watch him fight, absolutely, but my question is do you care? He’s 39 years old now. The best days seem to be behind him, lost four in a row. in my regard, I believe with the work he was doing outside of the Octagon, his promotion seems to be doing well, and I was happy to see him walk away.” [Ht BJPenn]