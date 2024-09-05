Jorge Masvidal confirms talks for UFC return, wants Michael Chandler fight: ‘I knock him dead’

Sidelined from the Octagon for over a year and a half, former multiple-time welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal has confirmed talks are in place with the UFC to make a return to the promotion — and he wants to face Michael Chandler in a year-end clash.

Masvidal, the inaugural symbolic BMF champion in the organization, departed the organization in April of last year, succumbing to a fourth consecutive loss in the form of a one-sided unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns in his native Miami.

And heading up Gamebred Fighting Championships in the time since, Floridian veteran, Masvidal also featured in his sophomore outing in the squared circle earlier this annum, dropping a close split decision loss to fellow Octagon alum, Nate Diaz.

Jorge Masvidal vows to fight Michael Chandler in UFC comeback

Angling for a return to action, Masvidal claimed talks were held with the UFC to make a comeback to the Dana White-led brand, and whilst offering his sympathy to the above-mentioned, Chandler as he waits on a faltering fight with Conor McGregor — Masvidal welcomed a fight with the Bellator veteran in his comeback.

“Conor (McGregor) is under no circumstances fighting me,” Jorge Masvidal told MMA Fighting. “He’s backed out of fighting poor little (Michael) Chandler I don’t know how many times. Imagine me? Nah, he’s never fighting me. He can’t do enough cocaine to f*cking get riled up and fight me.”

“[I could fight] this year,” Jorge Masvidal explained. “It could be (Las) Vegas. December seventh. I’ll knock Michael Chandler dead on his a*s. It could be next year — Super Bowl [weekend]. Knock somebody else on their a*s.”