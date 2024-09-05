Jorge Masvidal’s UFC Comeback: ‘They’ll be begging me to fight for the title’

Jorge Masvidal’s UFC return is closer than you think.

Gamebred’ exited the promotion last year after dropping four straight, including back-to-back losses against Kamaru Usman in welterweight title fights. Since then, Masvidal has tested his skills in the squared circle, running back his UFC 244 scrap against Nate Diaz in a 10-round boxing bout in Anaheim.

After suffering a loss the first time around, the ‘Stockton Samurai’ came out on top this time around, securing a majority decision victory over the Miami native.

Instead of booking another boxing bout, ‘Gamebred’ is eager to strap on the four-ounce gloves and return to MMA’s biggest stage.

“I had a blast doing the boxing, it was fun, it was everything, but there’s just nothing in the world that compares to MMA,” Masvidal told Grind City Media. “There ain’t sh*t in the world like MMA. I just finished up training at American Top Team (ATT) right now and it’s just the funnest thing I’ve ever done in my life. A lot of nights, I went to sleep just missing it, just doing certain training or certain workouts. I f*cking love it, man. “Definitely 100 percent back to MMA [next],” he continued. “I don’t know when I’m fighting but I’m fighting at either the end of this year or next year.”

Jorge Masvidal still sees a UFC title run in his future

Despite not having a single win to his name in more than five years, Masvidal is still confident that one big win will get him right back into title contention inside the Octagon.

“When I get the biggest fights that I can possibly get, knock that motherf*cker dead, they’ll be begging me to fight for the title,” Masvidal said. “A title run is never ever out of the question. Especially for somebody as skilled as me.”

As for who Masvidal could face in his UFC comeback, ‘Gamebred’ suggested in a separate interview that a clash with former Bellator champion ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler could go down in late 2024 or early 2025.

Does that mean both Chandler and the UFC are finally ready to move on from Conor McGregor?