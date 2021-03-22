Kevin Holland could see his takedown defense improve massively.

Holland suffered his first defeat since 2019 when he was comfortably outpointed by Derek Brunson in the UFC Vegas 22 headliner this past weekend.

Despite being a big favorite going into the fight, Holland was taken down with ease for majority of the fight with UFC president Dana White even leaving before the fight was over after having seen enough.

Holland acknowledged the strength difference afterward as he revealed he was eyeing a move down to welterweight. However, that wouldn’t help much given how many strong wrestlers there are at 170 pounds.

What would help is improving his takedown defense in his natural weight class at middleweight. And that looks to be the plan as Daniel Cormier commented on a recent post of Holland’s where he acknowledged he had work to do.

“Yes I will talk yes I will have fun but winning is a shit load of fun as well I definitely hate letting you guys down so fighting smarter improving position and avoiding being taken down I’ll get back to work within the week,” Holland wrote.

“We will see you in San Jose very soon, we can help you with those issues. Keep your head up, now let’s play 2k,” Cormier commented.

Given how many accomplished grapplers and wrestlers have trained at AKA from the likes of Cormier himself to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Josh Thomson, Luke Rockhold, Cain Velasquez and Islam Makhachev, this would be the ideal move for Holland.

Do you think this is the right move for Holland?