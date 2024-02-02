Dana White rips ‘Scumbag’ media amid confusion over Dustin Poirier fight at UFC 299: ‘Nobody trusts or likes you’

UFC CEO, Dana White has ripped sections of the mixed martial arts media – including MMA Fighting reporter, Guilherme Cruz, labelling the revered Brazilian reporter a “scumbag”, as well as questioning the integrity of the media, amid continued confusion over Dustin Poirier’s on-then-off then on again fight with Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299.

Yesterday afternoon, former interim lightweight champion, Poirier revealed on his official X account how his slated five round co-main event fight with French contender, Saint-Denis was now off.



And further developments from the Lafayette striker confirmed how there was no “contractual agreement” between himself and UFC brass to take on Nimes native, Saint-Denis at UFC 299 in March.

Then claiming soon thereafter that his fight with the number eleventh ranked contender was now back on, Poirier claimed that a “miscommunication” with the promotion had been ironed out, and how he would be fighting Saint-Denis at UFC 299 after all.

“There was no contractual agreement before the fight was announced and we couldn’t come to terms,” Dustin Poirier wrote in a text message release received.

“Sorry folks, I jumped the gun, I couldn’t get a hold of my manager [Tiki Ghosn] for a few days,” Dustin Poirier posted. “I just spoke with him and Hunter [Campbell] (UFC Chief Business Officer). Misunderstanding on my part. Fight is on! See you Match 9th. Miami!!!”

However, the above-mentioned reporter, Cruz, revealed that during a recent interview with Saint-Denis coach Daniel Woirin, how the latter was surprised to here of his trainee’s set fight with Poirier at UFC 299 – as well as reporting how an announced main event bout between Sean Brady and Vicente Luque for a UFC Fight Night Atlantic City card, was also never officially a “done deal” to boot.

Dana White unleashes tirade on MMA media amid issue with UFC 299

Reacting to the uproar regarding Poirier’s fight with Saint-Denis at UFC 299, promotional CEO, White described Cruz as a “scumbag”, as well as releasing screengrabs of a text exchange with Saint-Denis, informing him of plans for him to fight Poirier in March.

“You media guys are such pieces of sh*t,” Dana White posted on his official Instagram Stories. “Writing whatever click bait u (sic) can to be first and not right. This is why NOBODY trusts or likes you. Guilherme Cruz.”

Dana White responds to the Benoit Saint Denis and Dustin Poirier news via instagram 😬 pic.twitter.com/h4fSR9KCR9 — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) February 1, 2024

“Hey Guilherme Cruz go f*ck ur (sic) self scumbag,” Dana White posted.