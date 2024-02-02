Dana White rips ‘Scumbag’ media amid confusion over Dustin Poirier fight at UFC 299: ‘Nobody trusts or likes you’
UFC CEO, Dana White has ripped sections of the mixed martial arts media – including MMA Fighting reporter, Guilherme Cruz, labelling the revered Brazilian reporter a “scumbag”, as well as questioning the integrity of the media, amid continued confusion over Dustin Poirier’s on-then-off then on again fight with Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299.
Yesterday afternoon, former interim lightweight champion, Poirier revealed on his official X account how his slated five round co-main event fight with French contender, Saint-Denis was now off.
And further developments from the Lafayette striker confirmed how there was no “contractual agreement” between himself and UFC brass to take on Nimes native, Saint-Denis at UFC 299 in March.
Then claiming soon thereafter that his fight with the number eleventh ranked contender was now back on, Poirier claimed that a “miscommunication” with the promotion had been ironed out, and how he would be fighting Saint-Denis at UFC 299 after all.
“There was no contractual agreement before the fight was announced and we couldn’t come to terms,” Dustin Poirier wrote in a text message release received.
“Sorry folks, I jumped the gun, I couldn’t get a hold of my manager [Tiki Ghosn] for a few days,” Dustin Poirier posted. “I just spoke with him and Hunter [Campbell] (UFC Chief Business Officer). Misunderstanding on my part. Fight is on! See you Match 9th. Miami!!!”
However, the above-mentioned reporter, Cruz, revealed that during a recent interview with Saint-Denis coach Daniel Woirin, how the latter was surprised to here of his trainee’s set fight with Poirier at UFC 299 – as well as reporting how an announced main event bout between Sean Brady and Vicente Luque for a UFC Fight Night Atlantic City card, was also never officially a “done deal” to boot.
Dana White unleashes tirade on MMA media amid issue with UFC 299
Reacting to the uproar regarding Poirier’s fight with Saint-Denis at UFC 299, promotional CEO, White described Cruz as a “scumbag”, as well as releasing screengrabs of a text exchange with Saint-Denis, informing him of plans for him to fight Poirier in March.
“You media guys are such pieces of sh*t,” Dana White posted on his official Instagram Stories. “Writing whatever click bait u (sic) can to be first and not right. This is why NOBODY trusts or likes you. Guilherme Cruz.”
“Hey Guilherme Cruz go f*ck ur (sic) self scumbag,” Dana White posted.