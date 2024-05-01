Ilia Topuria calls for first UFC title defense with Brian Ortega: ‘He makes the most sense, he’s always ready’

Newly-minted undisputed featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria has been linked heavily in recent weeks with title defenses against both former titleholders, Alexander Volkanovski, and Max Holloway, however, has identified Brian Ortega as the ideal opponent to face him next.

Topuria, the current undisputed featherweight champion, most recently headlined UFC 298 back in February in Anaheim, turning in a spectacular second round knockout win over the previously mentioned, Volkanovski in the pair’s heated championship fight.

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez – USA TODAY Sports

As for Ortega, the two-time title chaser has been sidelined since co-headlining UFC Fight Night Mexico City back in February, rallying with a third round arm-triangle choke to beat former interim champion, Yair Rodríguez in the pair’s rematch.

Boasting a Performance of the Night bonus as well as the number three rank in the division with his victory over Chihuahua native, Rodríguez at Mexico City – Ortega had been backed the most likeliest opponent to stand opposite Topuria by the bookies in the Spaniard’s first title defense.

Ilia Topuria eyes title fight defense with Brian Ortega

And urged to get on with things amid his championship tour following his UFC 298 title coronation, Topuria has dismissed a grudge bout with newly-minted BMF gold holder, Holloway, in favor of a clash with the recent winner, Ortega instead.

“Brian Ortega makes most sense,” Ilia Topuria told during a recent interview with WebPositer. “He’s always ready to fight plus he just beat Yair (Rodríguez). Max (Holloway) can wait.”

Furthermore, long-time color-commentator, Joe Rogan claimed recently that Topuria had been approached regarding a potential rematch with the above-mentioned, Volkanovski at UFC 305 in August in a trip Downunder, however, rejected the immediate re-run.

With his knockout win over the New South Wales native back in February, Topuria improved to 15-0 as a professional, recording his thirteenth stoppage success to boot.

