Breaking – Mike Tyson’s clash with Jake Paul will be sanctioned pro bout, will feature on post fight records

Ahead of their July clash in Arlington, Texas, reports have confirmed how former world heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson’s fight with outspoken social media influencer, Jake Paul will be an officially sanctioned professional boxing match – with the bout appearing on both’s professional records.

Tyson, a former world heavyweight boxing champion, revered as one of the most devastating knockout punchers of all-time, returns to the ring for the first time in a professional setting since his 2005 retirement.

Mandatory Credit: Netflix

As for Paul, the polarizing Ohio native turned in his ninth professional boxing victory back in March in his residency in Puerto Rico, landing a first round TKO win over former Golden Gloves winner, Ryan Bourland.

Mandatory Credit: Sam Hoddle

MIke Tyson set to compete in professional fight with Jake Paul

And this Monday afternoon the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations confirmed that Tyson’s fighting return against Paul will be an official, sanctioned professional boxing match – with the pair competing over the course of eight rounds – lasting two minutes, and contested in 14 ounce gloves.

Breaking: @jakepaul vs. @MikeTyson on July 20 will officially be classified as a sanctioned, heavyweight professional fight.



Rules: 8, 2-minute rounds with 14oz. gloves and the outcome will reflect on their pro records.



Full story on @espn https://t.co/NKNaV07wEd — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) April 29, 2024

“Mike Tyson and Jake signed on to fight each other with the desire to do so in a sanctioned professional fight that would have a definitive outcome,” Nakisa Bidarian, the co-founder of Most Valubable Promotions confirmed in a statement released to ESPN. “Over the past six weeks, MVP has worked with its partners to satisfy the requirements of the Texas Department of Licesning and Regulations to sanction Paul vs. Tyson, and we are grateful that we have gotten to this point.”

Last competing back in 2020 in Los Angeles, California, Tyson took on former cruiserweight world champion and fellow boxing icon, Roy Jones Jr. in an official exhibition bout to a split decision draw in the pair’s WBC scored pairing.

Throughout the build up to their July fight in Texas – which will be broadcast globally on streaming platform, Netflix, both Tyson and Paul have vowed to turn in devastating knockout victories over each other, respectively.

What are your thoughts on Mike Tyson fighting Jake Paul professionally?