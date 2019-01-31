Dana White Reveals Why Khabib vs. Conor Rematch Won’t Happen Next

Earlier this week, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor were given their punishments by the NSAC for the UFC 229 post-fight brawl. While both can potentially fight somewhat soon, it’s time Dana White reveals why the rematch won’t be happening right away.

Khabib was given a nine-month suspension and a $500,000 fine for jumping into the crowd to attack Dillon Danis. McGregor’s punishment was far less stringent, as he was dealt a six-month suspension and a $50,000 fine. Khabib can return as soon as April if he completes an anti-bullying campaign.

However, that doesn’t appear likely to happen. His manager Ali Abdelaziz said Khabib won’t fight in Nevada again. Instead, he’s choosing to wait until his teammates involved in the brawl – Zubaira Tukhugov and Abubakar Nurmagomedov – can return from their own one-year suspensions. With that established, Khabib is targeting a November date in Madison Square Garden for his return.

Even if that is the case, he probably won’t be fighting McGregor according to White. Speaking up during a recent episode of ESPN’s ‘Now Or Never’ (via BJ Penn), the UFC President said McGregor’s likely next fight would be his rumored match with Donald Cerrone:

“Yeah, I like that fight. They both have called each other out. First of all, Cowboy, tell me that last boring fight that guy was in. The answer is never. He just bust into the top-10 — [he’s a] warrior. Unbelievable fight he just had. And Conor McGregor has fought anybody we’ve ever asked him to. If these two want to fight I’m in.”

No Rematch?

As for Khabib and his suspension, well, that means the McGregor rematch is off for now. White wouldn’t say it would never happen. But he thinks Khabib should serve his term and finally fight Tony Ferguson. If he and McGregor win those two fights, the rematch would be back on the table:

“I don’t want to say never— but not now. [Nurmagomedov] is going to have his suspension. I think what needs to happen is Khabib versus Tony Ferguson, do Conor vs. Cowboy, and if they both come out of that, we do the rematch.”

So the UFC lightweight title picture is as confusing as it has ever been. And that’s saying a lot. With both of the division’s top contenders on ice for now, it isn’t likely to get any true clarification in the immediate future, either.

That leaves fighters like Ferguson and Dustin Poirier waiting in the lurch without any real direction. It’s a shame considering their recent track records. They could certainly fight one another for an interim belt, but that doesn’t lend much clarity either. McGregor, or even Cerrone, could still leapfrog both of them with a win if that fight happens.

The UFC lightweight division is arguably the most stacked in MMA. That doesn’t mean it will be any less confusing any time soon, however. 2019 is shaping up to be a strange year for the touted division.