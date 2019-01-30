Manager: Khabib Nurmagomedov Is Done With Vegas

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) had a busy day on Tuesday. As they handed out four suspensions including one to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov received a $500,000 fine and a nine-month suspension for his participation in the UFC 229 post-fight melee. His counterpart in that fiasco, Conor McGregor, received a $50,000 fine and a six-month suspension for his role in the brawl.

Khabib’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, told ESPN that his client is none too happy with the commission’s ruling and furthermore doesn’t think Khabib will be competing in Vegas anytime soon.

“He’s done with Vegas for giving his brothers such harsh punishment,” said Abdelaziz . “He loves MSG [Madison Square Garden]. Lots of his fans live around there, and New York has always been good to him. He misses fighting in New York.”

Abdelaziz also weighed in on the fines.

“I don’t think it’s fair,” Abdelaziz said of the fines. “Khabib gets $500K and Conor gets $50K? I think it’s bulls—.”

The other two fighters suspended in today’s hearings were PFL lightweight Abubakar Nurmagomedov (Khabib’s cousin) and Zubaira Tukhugov. Both men received a one-year suspension and $25,000 fine.

Since Khabib isn’t interested in returning to action until his teammates are able to resume their careers, the lightweight champion has targeted the annual November MSG show.