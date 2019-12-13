Dana White Explains Why Conor McGregor Will Jump The Queue At Lightweight

Spread the word!













UFC President Dana White told media earlier this week that a rematch between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor would happen provided they beat their upcoming opponents.

The current lightweight champion Khabib faces his toughest task to date in the always exciting Tony Ferguson. The Irishman McGregor makes his long-awaited return to the octagon against UFC veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

White’s comments had the MMA world up in arms at the injustice of it all. “Cowboy” despite being a great fighter, is currently riding a two-fight losing streak and will fight McGregor at 170lbs. In what world does beating Cerrone at welterweight earn you a shot at 155lbs?

Whilst speaking to Brett Okamato the UFC boss attempted to justify his stance, he said. “Come on guys, Conor, look what Conor has done over the last however many years, right? Then he loses to Khabib, in a fight that was you know, when you talk about bad blood, that was like next level of bad blood. (H/T ESPN MMA)

Not only does White think the massive rivalry of the pair sells, he also isnt happy with number one contender Justin Gaethje attempting to sit out and wait for his shot at the belt. “Gaethje was on his way up too. We’ve offered Gaethje a lot of fights that Gaethje hasn’t taken either. So, Conor is in line next for this fight if he beats ‘Cowboy’.”

The UFC President outlined the plan McGregor has for 2020. The 31-year-old is hoping to beat Cerrone on Jan 18, before making himself available for April in case either man falls out of the fight between Khabib and Ferguson.

“Because Conor wants to fight three times this year and he’s hoping that if he beats Cowboy, he can turn right around and fight Khabib,” White said. “That timing and math isn’t going to work out but you know Conor, Conor thinks the way Conor thinks. So his thing is, I’ll fight Cowboy, I’ll beat Cowboy, I’ll be ready to fight Khabib at 155 if anything happens, because we’re going into Khabib-Tony again. So in Conor’s mind, Conor would be ready for that fight.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Does Conor McGregor deserve another shot a Khabib Nurmagomedov with a win over Donald Cerrone?