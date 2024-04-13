Dana White confirms Conor McGregor targeted to headline UFC 303: ‘That’s what we wanna do’

UFC CEO, Dana White has confirmed that while a deal has yet to be trashed out to see former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor headline UFC 303 in a June return, current plans are in the works for the Dubliner to feature atop the card during International Fight Week.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined from action since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat to common-foe, Dustin Poirier back in 2021.

Mandatory Credit: Sammir Hussein

Expected to take on his Ultimate Fighter 31 rival, Michael Chandler in his return to action, Conor McGregor has claimed since the end of last year that he would be headlining a UFC 303 card at the end of June during International Fight Week, without official confirmation from the organization, however.

And yesterday, ahead of tonight’s massive UFC 300 card, McGregor claimed he would be fighting the above-noted, Chandler in June at UFC 303 – all whilst squaring off with a Teletubby on his official social media.

Dana White confirms Conor McGregor targeted for June comeback

Addressing rumors of a McGregor return this summer, the previously mentioned promotional boss, White claimed that if plans came to fruition, the Dubliner would headline UFC 303 against Chandler later this summer, a deal has yet to be worked out officially.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“I saw the post,” Dana White told assembled media following a PowerSlap event last night, referring to McGregor’s announcement on social media. “I saw the post – I don’t know what the Teletubby means. But, it could [Conor McGregor headlining UFC 303]. Hopefully, that’s what we want to do.”

Without a victory since 2020, McGregor most recently turned in a first round high-kick and strikes knockout win over Donald Cerrone in the pair’s welterweight headliner in Las Vegas.