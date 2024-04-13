Drake makes massive $675k bet on Alex Pereira to beat Jamahal Hill in UFC 300 title fight headliner

Dipping his toe into the betting pool once again following his high-profile history of wagering on events, Canadian rapper, Drake has splashed the cash once more tonight ahead of UFC 300 – slapping a stunning $675,000 wager on light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira to successfully defend his crown and beat Jamahal Hill.

Pereira, the current undisputed light heavyweight champion and a former undisputed middleweight gold holder, headlines tonight’s monumental UFC 300 card in Las Vegas, welcoming former champion, Hill back to the Octagon for the first time since the beginning of last year.

Mandatory Credit: Marcelo Hernandez

And closing as a sizeable betting favorite to beat the Dana White’s Contender Series product tonight – Pereira, who also opened as a decent betting favorite with the bookies, has the added incentive of attempting to earn the above-mentioned, rapper, almost a cool, $2,000,000 if he wins tonight in Nevada.

Drake places massive bet on Alex Pereira to emerge with win at UFC 300

Disclosing his betting sheet for tonight’s event at the T-Mobile Arena, Drake laid down a huge $675,000 bet on the Sao Paulo native to beat Hill – which follows a distinct pattern of betting for the rapper on UFC cards.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

“Betting on this until somebody sets up a cage match between me and Eddie @stake,” He posted on his official Instagram account, accompanied by his bet slip, favoring Pereira.

Drake put $675,000 on Alex Pereira to beat Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 tomorrow 😬 pic.twitter.com/lpSkz4qLv8 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) April 13, 2024

Most recently, the Canadian attempted to land himself a massive windfall by placing a $615,000 bet on former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou to beat Anthony Joshua last month – only for the Cameroonian to suffer a gruesome second round KO loss.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

Furthermore, Drake lost $700,000 after he bet on Sean Strickland to successfully defend his title against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 in Canada – only to see the defending gold holder suffer a split decision defeat.

